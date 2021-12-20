Stephens County Commissioners extend burn ban

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Commissioners have continued a burn ban for the county.

A burn ban for the county was initially approved last week, preventing people from outdoor fire activities like setting trash on fire.

There are exceptions to the ban, including the use of equipment for road construction.

There is also an exception for welding, cutting torches and grinding activities as long as it is over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet, welding blankets or screens are used to cover vegetation and a person aside from the welder is there with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.

The third exception is for outdoor cooking, as long as it’s over a non-flammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.

The ban is now continued until their next meeting. The commissioners meet each Monday.

