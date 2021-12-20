Subject of Duncan silver alert located in Tulsa
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The woman at the center of a silver alert in Duncan is in Tulsa.
Duncan Police posted to Facebook Monday morning that Shirley Smith made contact with Ashbrook Village Assistance Living and was in the Tulsa area.
Before that, she had last been seen at Duncan Regional Hospital Friday around 2:47 in the afternoon.
Police said she suffers from severe dementia.
