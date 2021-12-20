Expert Connections
Subject of Duncan silver alert located in Tulsa

A silver alert was issued for Shirley Smith on Friday, Dec. 17.
A silver alert was issued for Shirley Smith on Friday, Dec. 17.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The woman at the center of a silver alert in Duncan is in Tulsa.

Duncan Police posted to Facebook Monday morning that Shirley Smith made contact with Ashbrook Village Assistance Living and was in the Tulsa area.

Before that, she had last been seen at Duncan Regional Hospital Friday around 2:47 in the afternoon.

Police said she suffers from severe dementia.

Update: Smith has made contact with Ashbrook Village Assisted Living and is currently in the Tulsa area. Silver...

Posted by City of Duncan OK- Police Department on Friday, December 17, 2021

