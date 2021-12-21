564 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 564 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,084, while there are currently 12,376 active cases according to OSDH.

689,800 cases of the Coronavirus have been reported across Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

The Centers for Disease Control reported six new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Tuesday, bringing the total to 12,292.

