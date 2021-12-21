7News First Alert Forecast: Very warm holiday weekend ahead as temperature climb throughout the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

While the low pressure system that brought us light rain and wintery precipitation this morning has moved off to the east, we will still feel its influence tonight as winds shift from out of the south to the north at 5-10 mph around midnight. Temperatures again will cool down into the low 30s and upper 20s tonight as parts of Texoma will get below freezing to start off tomorrow morning. Skies will be clear through the overnight hours.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny as temperatures rise up into the low 60s by the afternoon, aided by the shifting of winds back to out of the south at 5-10 mph following the departure of the low pressure system. Tuesday is also the Winter Solstice, as it will be the shortest day of the year in terms of total daylight at only 9 hours and 50 minutes between sunrise and sunset.

Today (Monday) looks to be the last day we see temperatures near seasonal, as a building high pressure ridge and southerly winds will allow for a gradual warming trend through most of this week. A weak cold front will move into the southern plains Tuesday night, but looks to wash out just to the north of us as any cooler air will not make it south into Texoma. This will however see no change in temperatures for Wednesday with another day in the low 60s, but the warming trend will begin up again into the following days.

Thursday’s temperatures will rise into the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Elevated fire weather conditions are possible due to the dry air and vegetation, as well as breezier winds.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will both be very unseasonable with temperatures soaring into the 80s on Friday, nearly 30 degrees above the average. This combined with strong winds out of the south at 15-25 mph will fuel near-critical fire weather conditions for Christmas Eve. A cold front is expected to move through overnight into Christmas Day, but temperatures will only fall into the low 70s for Saturday, still allowing for elevated fire weather conditions. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the holiday weekend.

