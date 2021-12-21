Expert Connections
ASCOG to deliver Christmas gifts to nursing homes

By Will Hutchison
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - ASCOG is working on delivering Christmas presents to nursing home residents throughout the area.

They’ll be receiving items like shoes, hygiene products, towels, arts and crafts, puzzles and more.

David Sexton with ASCOG has been spearheading the project, which he says is all about making everyone feel loved this holiday season.

“You go to the facility, and you think man, they’re by themselves and they need someone to talk to. This shows that we still love them and still care for them,” said David Sexton with ASCOG.

They’ll be delivering the items next week. If you want to donate to this or future projects, you can call ASCOG at 580-736-7974. They’re still looking for donations of things like puzzle books and blankets.

