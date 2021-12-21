Cherokee Nation issues order on hunting, fishing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation has signed an executive order to allow tribal members to hunt or fish within the tribe’s reservation, without a state license.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior said those rights were guaranteed in treaties with the United States government.

This comes after the state failed to reach a new agreement with the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations on a new compact before the December 31st deadline.

Members of the Cherokee Nation would still be required to follow the tribe’s laws, which reportedly have bag limits and season dates that align with those of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

In place of a specific license, tribal members could instead use their Cherokee Nation ID or tribal membership card.

According to the website for the Choctaw Nation, they’ve taken similar action.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.