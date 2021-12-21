Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cherokee Nation issues order on hunting, fishing

By Alex Knapp
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation has signed an executive order to allow tribal members to hunt or fish within the tribe’s reservation, without a state license.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior said those rights were guaranteed in treaties with the United States government.

This comes after the state failed to reach a new agreement with the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations on a new compact before the December 31st deadline.

Members of the Cherokee Nation would still be required to follow the tribe’s laws, which reportedly have bag limits and season dates that align with those of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

In place of a specific license, tribal members could instead use their Cherokee Nation ID or tribal membership card.

According to the website for the Choctaw Nation, they’ve taken similar action.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Christina Clark and her daughter Serenity shared a close relationship, texting...
Family mourns loss of Duncan woman, waits to learn cause of death
Taylor Specht is arrested after he hits officers.
Man charged for hitting officers in Lawton
Phil Molina
Man arrested for Altus robbery
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
A silver alert was issued for Shirley Smith on Friday, Dec. 17.
Subject of Duncan silver alert located in Tulsa

Latest News

It's been 21 years since the last time there was a day without a fatal crash in Texas, and...
TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign
This comes after the state failed to reach a new agreement with the Cherokee and Choctaw...
Cherokee Nation issues order on hunting, fishing
It's a wicked cold start to this Tuesday morning
First Alert Forecast | 12/21
Lawton Police are trying to find the diver of a truck that flipped over early Tuesday morning.
No one found in car after rollover incident