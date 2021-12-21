Comanche County Sheriff delivers hams to people in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley delivered hams, toys and gift cards to people in need thanks to donations from the community.

“This is my 33rd year of doing this. This is one of the best years of people turning out and God inspiring people to give us the money. We just are thrilled to death. We came from only having about $2000 when we started this to coming up to about $7000 or $8000 I mean God is good all the time,” Stradley said.

Stradley estimates that they are going to be able to help 150 families this holiday season.

While he’s the one delivering the gifts to families, Stradley said none of this would be possible if the community hadn’t come together to help them go the extra mile.

“Something was missing in law enforcement and what was missing is caring about other people, wanting to be there to help them. No matter what it is, always try to help them. When we pull up somewhere, the bad guys one side say oh let’s get out of here, it’s the county, they’ll get us. But the good people say hey it’s the county, they’ll help us. We go the extra mile to help people,” Stradley said.

