Comanche Nation Fire Department expands services

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - From fighting fires only on tribal land, to now servicing 8 counties, the Comanche Nation Fire Department is expanding its reach.

”We have spoken with the Comanche county commissioner, and found out we have agreement that’s been in place for a couple years now,” Harden said. “So it’s an indefinite date on that, so we have reactivated that agreement.”

Under the agreement, the Comanche Nation Fire Department located in far Northwest Lawton can now respond to fires in 8 surrounding counties

”So, when we hear something that drops, we map and then we start asking if they need help,” Harden said. “But most of the time, here lately with the high winds, we just go and help. Tribal land or non-tribal land, we’re just trying to help people.”

Right now, they are working out of one station with two vehicles, a response unit and a brush truck, but they’re capable of a lot more.

”That particular vehicle, we do have the jaws of life in it, for any medical calls,” Harden said. “But we do have chainsaws, leaf blowers, we have hand tools. Just anything we need to run a medical and a fire call.”

Harden said they are currently waiting for a second brush truck, but they’re already responding to calls, including some of the fires we witnessed last week.

And with the fire that burned about 300 acres in Indiahoma over the weekend, Comanche Nation fire department was one of the 8 departments to help put the fire out.

”We came in on Lee Boulevard Close to Post Oak road, Where they were attempting to back burn and that’s where we tied in with the Chattanooga fire department and Indiahoma fire department,” Harden said.”

Harden said being able to assist volunteer fire departments, jurisdictions lines aside, and keep the community safe, is all that matters.

”Right now, without the support of these other volunteer fire departments, I mean nobody could make this happen,” Harden said. “It’s good to see that everybody comes together as one family to help fight these fires.”

And, they’re the only tribal fire department in the tribe’s jurisdiction.

They hope to get to a point where they can have substations in other areas.

The counties they now cover include: Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Kiowa, Caddo, Stephens, Jefferson and Grady county.

