Family mourns loss of Duncan woman, waits to learn cause of death

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends and family of a Duncan woman who died earlier this month are still looking for answers about what led to her death.

A friend found 37-year-old Christina Clark’s body early in the afternoon and called 911.

What happened to Christina Clark remains a mystery for her family, but they’re remembering her as a loving and caring woman who touched the life of every single person she met.

On the morning of Christina’s death, she and her 11-year-old daughter Serenity took this photo of the sunrise together.

It’s now a precious memory that Serenity will carry with her forever.

“She looked outside cause she was seeing what the temperature was and she said ‘Look at the sunrise and then we looked at it and I said ‘Let me go get my phone’ and she grabbed her phone. We took pictures. A lot,” Serenity said.

The two shared a daily ritual: Serenity would text Christina to let her know when she got to school safe. Christina would text back “Love you.”

An abstract artist, Christina loved working at Dave’s Cave in Duncan, serving up customers with a smile on her face.

Her father and stepmother AJ and Denise Clark said she’d always been that way.

“Even at a young age, she would share her toys with other kids and a lot of people liked that about her and she would care enough at work when they came to the store. She knew what they wanted before they got there,” AJ said.

“She sincerely liked people and she just felt a need to reach out to people and talk to them and listen. She listened to people,” Denise said.

Christina’s mother was unavailable for an interview but said on the phone that her daughter truly made a difference in the world.

And it wasn’t about being successful but simply spreading kindness.

The family does have some concerns about the mystery that surrounds Christina dying at such a young age.

AJ says one thing that doesn’t add up is that her phone, usually glued to her hand, still hasn’t been found.

Clark’s death is under investigation by the Duncan Police Department. The police department says it investigates every death that happens within city limits that is not at a medical facility to make sure there is no foul play.

The family is waiting for the medical examiner’s report to learn the cause of death.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

