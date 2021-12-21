First Alert Forecast | 12/21

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! It is a wicked cold start to the day. The clear skies and light winds have combined to let temperatures drop into the 20s/30s area wide. Frost has developed on vehicles so you’ll need to take extra time to defrost the windshields! It may be a good idea to also grab the gloves due to the the steering wheel being cold. Some area may see some isolated fog before sunrise as it slowly evolving west and north of I-44. By mid morning, temperatures will warm into the low 40s. A few clouds will pass by late morning but all and all today will be mostly sunny. Daytime highs will warm into the low to mid 60s NE-- upper 60s to low 70s SW. Light southwest to south winds at 5 to 10mph.

Today is the first day of Astronomical winter! At 9:58 this morning, the center of the sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. The shorter day of the year is expected in the northern hemisphere but on the flip side, the longest day of the year are expected in the southern hemisphere. To be more specific, Lawton today will see 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight. Wichita Falls? 9 hours and 54 minutes. The good news however, is longer days are coming!!

A weak front this afternoon will enter into northern Oklahoma. No change is airmass is expected but we will see a wind shift from this event overnight. Winds will shift towards the north. We could see some low clouds again tomorrow near sunrise. Temperatures to start your Wednesday will fall into the upper 20s and 30s.

By the afternoon highs will remain above average topping out in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Light southerly winds will return by the afternoon. There is a lack of disturbances on the 7-day forecast which will maintain dry conditions. A return of a south winds will result in a warming trend. Day by day, daytime highs and morning temperatures will slowly increase. Thursday morning will only fall into the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday afternoon will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

A surface low passing by to our north will tighten the isobar gradient resulting in strong southwest winds and warmer air on Friday. Winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 30s/40s. Expecting our warmest day to be on Friday, with temperatures well in the 70s across most of our Oklahoma counties, to the lower 80s along and south of the Red River for our western north Texas counties. Climatically, temperatures on Friday are forecasted to be as much as 25 degrees warmer than average for late December. Ironically, the record high temperatures on Christmas Eve across our area was set back in 1955 and was warmer, so we don`t expect to break any records on Friday. However, 1955 was an outlier for being warm (as well as 2019), so Friday could be the 2nd warmest Christmas Eve on record for our area.

The unseasonably warm and gusty west to southwest winds on Friday plus the dry air and dead vegetation will increase fire danger during the afternoon.

The confidence in our forecast decreases a bit come the weekend. One forecast model has a cold front moving in on Christmas Day whereas another model has that front staying north of us. Given current data and model solutions, we’re leaning on the side of this front staying to our north. Regardless, Christmas Day will be cooler than Christmas Eve, although mild yet unseasonably warm! Highs on Christmas Day will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

