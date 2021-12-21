Holiday in the Park committee warning people about donation scammers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Anyone headed out to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton should be on the lookout for scammers asking for donations while you are touring the light show.

Holiday in the Park Volunteer Max Sasseen believes the incident has happened several times, but he said there was one particular time where he was at the park when it happened.

“I was volunteering in the live nativity with Central Baptist Church, and they came out to me and said are people supposed to be requesting donations in the middle,” Sasseen said. “I was on the phone immediately with Krista Ratliff from the Holiday in the Park Committee, and she said no that’s not appropriate, and she called the police, and within minutes there was a patrol car there to check it all out.”

By the time police arrived, the people who were asking for money were long gone.

Officials want to make one thing clear to visitors; donations should only be given at two locations at the park.

“We have a donation house at the very end of the light tour at 6th and Ferris, and there are people designated there to take donations. Communication organizations actually volunteer, and they receive a percentage of those donations the night they volunteered. Always give your donations at the end of the light tour to the people at the donation house,” Sasseen said.

Donations can also be given at the holiday house near the ice skating rink.

Just knowing that people take the time to steal from others during this season is disturbing to Sasseen.

“That people would want to do the wrong thing at Christmas time when it’s really a time for us to pull together and really do right,” Sasseen added.

Outside of the few donation scammers that have popped up, there isn’t anything else people should be worried about when coming to visit Holiday in the Park.

“It’s a really wonderful place, families are here with children, there’s the lights, the skating, all of the festivities. I think it’s just a safe, family-friendly place to be,” Sasseen said.

If you don’t have cash you can donate on the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce website.

