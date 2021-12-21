Lawton non-profit gives presents to hospital patients

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Christmas just around the corner, the members of the Menes Temple 32 took time to spread some Christmas Cheer to a special group at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

The group held their annual visit to the hospital’s Starlight Wing, meeting with and sharing gifts to the patients that are away from their families during the holidays.

The Nobles reach out to this wing every year, and it’s a tradition they’re happy to keep up, all in the name of putting smiles on patients’ faces.

“We feel there is nothing more important than every child enjoying Christmas,” Reginald Thomas of Menes Temple 32. “Unfortunately, some will be sick so we come out here and try to brighten their day by bringing them a toy let them know that Santa Claus still loves them.”

In addition to this visit, the Temple also collects and donates car seats throughout the year for families in the community.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.