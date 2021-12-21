Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Police warn of phone scam

If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton...
If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3270.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is warning the public about a scam impacting people in the area.

According to Lawton Police, the scam involves someone calling or messaging people and claiming to be from a local church. They then try to get money on behalf of the church, but they don’t have any connection to the church they claim to represent.

Police are asking the public not to give these scammers your personal information.

They add that you can call your local church or non-profit in order to actually donate to help others this holiday season.

If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3270.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Christina Clark and her daughter Serenity shared a close relationship, texting...
Family mourns loss of Duncan woman, waits to learn cause of death
Taylor Specht is arrested after he hits officers.
Man charged for hitting officers in Lawton
Lawton Police are trying to find the diver of a truck that flipped over early Tuesday morning.
No one found in car after rollover incident
Phil Molina
Man arrested for Altus robbery
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment

Latest News

There are currently 12,376 active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma.
564 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Oklahoma House Rep. Terry O'Donnell
Oklahoma House Republican lawmaker indicted
With Christmas less than a week away, Lawton’s House of Bread Ministry is working to ensure...
Hope for Christmas needs community help
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, December 21st.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: December 21st