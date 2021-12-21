Local basketball players give back to community through Christmas camp

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - College and pro basketball players and coaches are holding a Christmas camp in Apache to help local kids learn some new skills and stay active while they’re on break.

This was the first Christmas Camp put on by the group who simply wants to give back to the kids in their community.

“It keeps them out of trouble, it gives them something to do. A lot of our kids in Lawton, they don’t have anything to do. They play video games and some of them just straight away do the wrong things. We are giving our kids an opportunity to be productive,” said Tevin Foster.

“I like giving back to the community and just helping everybody out. When I was a little kid, I always wanted to play basketball. I looked up to my older brother and always wanted to get better,” said Danquez Dawsey.

“The community, us coming together in our community, in Lawton especially, we don’t have many places you can just go play basketball as a little kid. I think it’s really important for us to get extra work in and just come in here and learn something,” said Lauren Henry.

Who better to teach the kids than men and women who have played basketball at all levels.

“All these people that are helping the kids have gone through the process and know what it takes to get there. It’s beneficial to the kids, man,” Foster said.

Younger kids went through drills this morning while the afternoon was just for the older kids.

Tevin Foster hopes this week’s camp can show the kids anything is possible.

“You might have an NBA player, an NFL player, soccer, whatever it is. This sport allowed me to get a college degree, a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree. I didn’t expect myself to go to school and finish academically, but basketball, me loving the game allowed me to do that. I just want these kids to have the same opportunity,” Foster said.

The camp continues Tuesday at the Comanche Community Building in Apache if you’d like to attend.

Kids below fifth grade will attend from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. while the older kids will practice from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. The camp is $30.

