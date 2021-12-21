Expert Connections
Marlow Bootleggers win state dance competition

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - The Marlow dance team that cheered the football team on to win a state title a couple weekends ago are now champions themselves.

Fourteen girls competed at a state competition in Tulsa on Saturday and brought home a first place trophy in the kick category.

According to Coach Leesa Crawson, the team specializes in kick routines performed with country music in the background.

Two girls on the team, junior Maya Cantwell and senior Kailey Griggs, said it’s an experience they’ll remember forever.

“It was really, really exciting. There was like more people there than I expected and even the pom squad from Duncan came home to support us,” Cantwell said.

“All our work seemed to pay off at that moment because we’ve been working for months towards it, you know getting that trophy it’s like pretty exciting,” Griggs said.

Griggs said she felt a little nervous after everything being virtual for over year.

And despite a few girls having sports-related injuries earlier this year, the coach is proud the team got a dub.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

