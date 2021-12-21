Expert Connections
Mass teacher callout after student dies from COVID in Philadelphia

By KYW Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Teachers at Philadelphia’s largest high school staged a mass callout, causing school officials to switch to online learning, after a 17-year-old student’s death from COVID-19.

More than 40 educators called out of work Monday at Olney Charter High School nearly a week after 12th grader Alayna Thatch died from COVID-19. The union representing them, the American Federation of Teachers, says they didn’t organize what has been labeled a “mass callout.”

The charter school shifted to remote learning in the wake of the callouts.

Thatch’s family says they stand in solidarity with the teachers, and the 17-year-old would have been supportive of their decision if she were here today.

The clash over COVID-19 safety guidelines leaves the teachers and their union at odds with school administrators.

“I don’t think that this was the time or the way to go about this,” Principal James Thompson said. “I think that we actually go far above and beyond with our protocols anytime that someone does identify themselves as having COVID.”

School officials say they offer additional nurse rapid testing and contact tracing and are 100% sure Thatch did not contract COVID-19 from school.

With COVID-19 being their biggest battle, Thompson says this disagreement is another thing they will have to put behind them.

“There’s a lot more that we could be focusing on,” he said.

The surge in coronavirus cases is not only concerning to the teachers at Olney. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says six schools are shut down due to the virus.

“Clearly, we are seeing... across the world an uptick in cases, and we are being mindful of that,” said Monica Lewis, a spokesperson for the school district.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

