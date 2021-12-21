No one found in car after rollover incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are trying to find the diver of a truck that flipped over early Tuesday morning.

When we arrived on scene the truck was flipped over on its side. It happened in a neighborhood off the intersection of 40th street and Meadow Brook around 3:00 a.m.

Police say when they got there the driver was gone. And there were no other occupants in the truck either. As for what caused it to roll, that’s still under investigation.

