Oklahoma House Republican lawmaker indicted

Oklahoma House Rep. Terry O'Donnell
Oklahoma House Rep. Terry O'Donnell(State of Oklahoma)
By Tyler Boydston and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A top Republican Oklahoma House leader and his wife have been indicted on multiple felony counts.

The indictment accuses House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell of misusing his power to change state law so his wife, Teresa, could become a tag agent.

The O’Donnells have denied any wrongdoing.

“The citizens of District 23 know my wife’s family has served as tag agents in our community for more than 60 years. It is frustrating and disappointing that political operatives in Oklahoma City are using this to discredit our family’s character and destroy our reputation as a personal vendetta against me. We will vigorously defend our integrity,” Rep. O’Donnell said in a statement.

The most severe offense against the couple, conspiracy against the state, has a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 dollar fine.

Grand jurors alleged the two submitted a fraudulent application to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

