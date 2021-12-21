Expert Connections
Omicron variant detected in Oklahoma

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - As of Tuesday, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Oklahoma.

“We have known for some time that COVID-19 is not going anywhere. The good news is, as new variants come on the scene, our resources in the state are plentiful. Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we’ve been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant,” Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone five and older at a variety of providers across the state.

Oklahomans can find vaccine appointments in their area by visiting a local pharmacy or personal provider, using the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal, visiting https://www.vaccines.gov/ or by calling 211.

