Road conditions for future holiday travel released

(Oklahoma Department of Transportation)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Department of Transportation has released road delays for holiday travel.

US-62/SH-9 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just east of I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Chickasha for bridge reconstruction.

Motorists should also be aware of US-62 reduced speeds and width restrictions between SH-19 in Apache extending 6.5 miles north for resurfacing.

I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-44 in Foss and Haggard Rd. for pavement rehabilitation.

I-40 has also been narrowed to one lane in each direction south of SH-152 in Sayre for bridge rehabilitation.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

