Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Temple to use REAP grant money to upgrade water treatment plant

By Will Hutchison
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Towns across southwest Oklahoma are receiving thousands of dollars in REAP Grants to upgrade their infrastructure.

Thirty-three municipalities received REAP Grants ranging from as low as $22,000 to as high as $136,000, totaling more than $1.5 million.

“It’s live or die. If they don’t have this kind of money to keep these facilities up. They’ve got to meet these standards. We’ve got the Department of Environmental Quality that check their water and sewer. If there’s any of type of violates there, we have to correct it,” said Tom Zigler, Director of Community & Economic Development for ASCOG.

Those corrections can be expensive and needed in towns with a limited tax base.

“Especially in a small town like Temple with limited resources. We have 900 people, those 900 people it gets pretty expensive for them to take on the burden of a $600,000 renovation. It’s a godsend for us for ASCOG to be able to provide us with that,” said Temple Mayor Reuben Pulis.

Temple will be using their $136,000 to fix the water treatment plant.

“We identified work that needed to be done on a plant built in 1963 that has deteriorated to the point where it’s not functioning the way it should be. This will be a part of the funding that it takes to rehabilitate that, with an estimated cost of $600,000. So, it’s a good beginning,” Pulis said.

Receiving the ASCOG grant also makes Temple eligible for a Department of Commerce grant in the same amount. And while Temple is fixing their water treatment plant, the needs of other communities are always different.

“Water problems, sewer problems with their lagoons, streets, we even help the volunteer fire departments acquire fire trucks, we also work as far as trying to help get ambulances and just regular street repair that needs to be done,” Zigler said.

Each year, the legislature decides how much money will be available for the grants. This year, 55 municipalities applied for the grant and 33 received it. ASCOG ranks the projects based on need and then goes down the list giving money to as many of them as possible before the money runs out.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Christina Clark and her daughter Serenity shared a close relationship, texting...
Family mourns loss of Duncan woman, waits to learn cause of death
Taylor Specht is arrested after he hits officers.
Man charged for hitting officers in Lawton
Lawton Police are trying to find the diver of a truck that flipped over early Tuesday morning.
No one found in car after rollover incident
Phil Molina
Man arrested for Altus robbery
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment

Latest News

Jimmy Don Robinson was only 21-years-old when he went missing from Elmore City in Garvin County.
Family hopes for new leads in 45-year-old cold case out of Garvin County
ASCOG is working on delivering Christmas presents to nursing home residents throughout the area.
ASCOG to deliver Christmas gifts to nursing homes
Comanche Nation Housing Authority provides houses to families
City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners