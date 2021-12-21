Temple to use REAP grant money to upgrade water treatment plant

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Towns across southwest Oklahoma are receiving thousands of dollars in REAP Grants to upgrade their infrastructure.

Thirty-three municipalities received REAP Grants ranging from as low as $22,000 to as high as $136,000, totaling more than $1.5 million.

“It’s live or die. If they don’t have this kind of money to keep these facilities up. They’ve got to meet these standards. We’ve got the Department of Environmental Quality that check their water and sewer. If there’s any of type of violates there, we have to correct it,” said Tom Zigler, Director of Community & Economic Development for ASCOG.

Those corrections can be expensive and needed in towns with a limited tax base.

“Especially in a small town like Temple with limited resources. We have 900 people, those 900 people it gets pretty expensive for them to take on the burden of a $600,000 renovation. It’s a godsend for us for ASCOG to be able to provide us with that,” said Temple Mayor Reuben Pulis.

Temple will be using their $136,000 to fix the water treatment plant.

“We identified work that needed to be done on a plant built in 1963 that has deteriorated to the point where it’s not functioning the way it should be. This will be a part of the funding that it takes to rehabilitate that, with an estimated cost of $600,000. So, it’s a good beginning,” Pulis said.

Receiving the ASCOG grant also makes Temple eligible for a Department of Commerce grant in the same amount. And while Temple is fixing their water treatment plant, the needs of other communities are always different.

“Water problems, sewer problems with their lagoons, streets, we even help the volunteer fire departments acquire fire trucks, we also work as far as trying to help get ambulances and just regular street repair that needs to be done,” Zigler said.

Each year, the legislature decides how much money will be available for the grants. This year, 55 municipalities applied for the grant and 33 received it. ASCOG ranks the projects based on need and then goes down the list giving money to as many of them as possible before the money runs out.

