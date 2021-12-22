Expert Connections
1,482 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A day after the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,482 new cases of the Coronavirus.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,143, while there are 12,334 active cases of the virus statewide.

The CDC reported 34 new deaths from the Coronavirus on Wednesday as well, bringing the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma to 12,326.

