Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Heat miser will accompany Santa on his trip to Texoma this year

Record highs on the line Christmas day
By Noel Rehm
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies with patchy fog developing this evening. Fog will become dense mainly for areas south of the Red River. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, therefore freezing fog is certainly possible which could create slick spots on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will wash out across Texoma delaying the warming trend by a day with highs topping out in the low 60s. Winds will out of the south at 5-10 mph.

At the end of the week, an expanding upper ridge of high pressure will allow record highs to be on the line for Christmas with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and near 80 degrees. The record for this date is 76 degrees back from 2016.

Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will be present on Friday and into the upcoming holiday weekend. Several counties are currently under a burn ban, where outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Rain will be hard to come by over the next seven day stretch.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Christina Clark and her daughter Serenity shared a close relationship, texting...
Family mourns loss of Duncan woman, waits to learn cause of death
Taylor Specht is arrested after he hits officers.
Man charged for hitting officers in Lawton
City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
Lawton Police are trying to find the diver of a truck that flipped over early Tuesday morning.
No one found in car after rollover incident
If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton...
Lawton Police warn of phone scam

Latest News

apache crash and chase
High-speed chase out of Apache ends in wreck
apache crash and chase
apache crash and chase
Gabriel’s House Foundation in Duncan is raising money to build a forever home for their after...
Duncan non-profit raising money for forever home
Jimmy Don Robinson was only 21-years-old when he went missing from Elmore City in Garvin County.
Family hopes for new leads in 45-year-old cold case out of Garvin County