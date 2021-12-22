7News First Alert Weather: Heat miser will accompany Santa on his trip to Texoma this year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies with patchy fog developing this evening. Fog will become dense mainly for areas south of the Red River. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, therefore freezing fog is certainly possible which could create slick spots on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will wash out across Texoma delaying the warming trend by a day with highs topping out in the low 60s. Winds will out of the south at 5-10 mph.

At the end of the week, an expanding upper ridge of high pressure will allow record highs to be on the line for Christmas with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and near 80 degrees. The record for this date is 76 degrees back from 2016.

Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will be present on Friday and into the upcoming holiday weekend. Several counties are currently under a burn ban, where outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Rain will be hard to come by over the next seven day stretch.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.