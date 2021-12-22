Expert Connections
Authorities search for arsonist in Caddo County

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a potential arson suspect.

Video taken around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Carnegie area shows the suspect going up to a pick-up truck with what appears to be a gas can.

The sheriff’s office is hoping someone may be able to identify the suspect.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call 405-247-5700.

