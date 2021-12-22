City of Lawton to sue private road owners

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton may be suing the owners of a private road on the west side of the city.

The city is classifying the road as a public nuisance.

The lawsuit was approved by Mayor Stan Booker and council members at last week’s meeting.

The private road between Southwest 67th Street and west Gore Boulevard has been the subject of many phone calls to the Lawton’s street department, due to several large potholes.

However, because the road is privately owned, it is not maintained by the City, causing the issue to only get worse over time.

Several neighboring businesses may also be eligible to be included in the potential lawsuit against the owners.

Since that council meeting, most potholes in the road have been filled in with gravel.

