Comanche Nation Housing Authority provides houses to families

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Housing Authority (CNHA) is celebrating a record-breaking year, after setting up more than a dozen families with their very own place to call home.

CNHA is only able to place around four low income families in a home each year, but this year was different, with the help of the American Rescue Plan federal grant.

Throughout the year, CNHA was able to house 15 total families through their lease-to-own program.

They even paid for all taxes and fees associated with closing, as well as deducting $50,000 from the final sale price.

CNHA has helped over 850 families find their forever home since the program began.

Those enrolled as a member of Comanche Nation, can find out if they are eligible to be put on the waiting list by visiting their website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

