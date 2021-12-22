Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand is so intense, two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S, CVS Health and Walgreens, are limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”

Walgreens said they’re limiting it to four test kits per purchase.

Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
37-year-old Christina Clark and her daughter Serenity shared a close relationship, texting...
Family mourns loss of Duncan woman, waits to learn cause of death
Lawton Police are trying to find the diver of a truck that flipped over early Tuesday morning.
No one found in car after rollover incident
If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton...
Lawton Police warn of phone scam
Taylor Specht is arrested after he hits officers.
Man charged for hitting officers in Lawton

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
The newest lawsuit targets vaccine mandates for Head Start programs.
Oklahoma AG joins new lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates
The Caddo County Sheriff's Office said an arsonist was caught on camera Wednesday.
Authorities search for arsonist in Caddo County