Duncan non-profit raising money for forever home

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Gabriel’s House Foundation in Duncan is raising money to build a forever home for their after school program that’s been around for more the 20-years.

The non-profits goal is to raise a total of five million dollars to continue impacting and caring for children who may not be in the best situation.

To get things started the non-profit has mailed out hundreds of brochures to past donors and others.

“The building will not be started until the majority of the money is raised. We will not go into a big debt situation, and it’s also our goal to have an endowment fund to help fund the building and maintain it after the building is complete. So we’ve got a lot of money to raise,” Founder Bonnie Talley said.

Despite the significant amount of money needing to be raised, Talley believes that it can be raised in a couple of years if the community donates enough towards the project.

“So, that some of these big foundations can see that the community supports what we’re doing; then we will be able to write grants to some fairly large foundations,” Talley said.

Once built, the building will look similar to an elementary school.

“It will be a little over 28-thousand square foot facility with a gym, a commercial kitchen, and a dining room. We feed our kids full meal every day before they go home,” Talley said.

It will also have classrooms, and the kids will have a playground to play on. The building will serve as a number of other things that will help benefit the community.

Talley said this is a major upgrade from where Gabriel’s House Foundation first started.

“We use to operate out of little houses, and we could only take care of 36-kids in Duncan. We moved to the old junior high building on the corner of 9th and Ash. It’s called the 9th street center now and Duncan Public Schools own that building. We’ve been operating out of it for five years, but we outgrew that the first year,” Talley said.

