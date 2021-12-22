Family hopes for new leads in 45-year-old cold case out of Garvin County

ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The search is being renewed for a man who went missing from Garvin County 45 years ago.

Jimmy Don Robinson’s family has created social media accounts to reach anyone who may have clues about the county’s oldest cold case.

On Oct. 1, 1976, Robinson visited his family home in Elmore City to get some laundry done.

His little sister, Phyllis Hines, who was only 6-years-old at the time, had no idea that would be the last time her family would ever see her big brother.

Jimmy Don Robinson lived in Moore and worked in Del City at a car dealership.

The night he went missing, Robinson, who was only 21-years-old at the time, had borrowed a 1974 Toyota Celica from the dealership he worked at to go visit his family.

When he showed up to their house, there was another man in the car who his family didn’t know.

He told his mother he’d drop the man off and come back but never did.

“It’s something that has haunted us throughout our years of life to have no answers is just devastating,” Hines said. “I try to find the words to put it in but unless you’ve lived it, I just don’t feel as though you can grasp the reality of what our reality was.”

At the time, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office didn’t open an investigation.

There was no reason to suspect foul play and officials said a person could leave to start a new life any time they wanted.

In 2009, Sheriff Jim Mullet partnered with the family to start putting all the clues they’d collected in one place.

Although he believes Robinson is dead, he hopes to bring some peace to Hines and the rest of the family.

“That’s the main purpose that we’re pushing so hard trying to find and trying to look into clues and stuff is to bring closure to the family,” Mullett said. “To me, that’s very important just so they could have closure and know that there loved one was found and buried properly and brought home.”

Like Hines, Robinson’s nephew Joshua Turner Shawn has grown up haunted by the question “Where Is Jimmy Don Robinson?”

He recently started social media pages asking that in order to reach people all over the country.

Even if the people involved aren’t around anymore, he feels there must be someone out there who knows something.

“What’s to keep them from coming forward at this point? This was so long ago,” Shawn said. “We’re not trying to seek vengeance or have people arrested or anything of the sort. It’s a recovery mission.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also has an open investigation regarding the case.

There have been search efforts in lakes and ponds in Garvin County, and even in Marlow recently.

Still, neither Robinson nor the car have ever been found.

And that’s what’s anguishing for his sister.

“My mother was in her later stages of Alzheimer’s and didn’t even know me, which I was her baby and then other siblings, but she was still walking down the hall, looking into the rooms calling out for Jimmy Don, so we made her a promise then and we intend to keep that -- I’ll get emotional -- that we will bring him home,” Hines said.

If you think you have a tip about what happened to Robinson, you can call Garvin County Crimestoppers at 1-855-211-STOP or send a message to the Facebook or Instagram accounts called “Where is Jimmy Don Robinson?”

