First Alert Forecast | 12/22AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fog is developing east of I-35 and is expected to form farther west during the morning commute. Any and all fog will dissipate through mid to late morning and the rest of this Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies. The heavy jacket/ gloves will still be a good thing to grab as you’re heading out the door with temperatures falling into the 20s/30s by sunrise today. As the morning goes on and fog dissipates, temperatures will warm into the mid 40s. With sunshine on tap, daytime highs will rise into the low to upper 60s northeast to southwest. South winds will return and will stay light at 5 to 15mph.

Not much will happen overnight. Mostly clear skies/ light winds so some areas may form fog yet again. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by sunrise tomorrow. Heat Miser continues to control the forecast as warm conditions are expected tomorrow. Southwest winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs soaring into 70s and even low 80s for most of the area.

By Friday, Christmas Eve, a low pressure system will be moving along the Canadian/ US border. This system won’t impact us directly however indirectly isobars will tighten and winds will increase. Southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts between 30-40mph. In addition to the strong winds, temperatures will soar into the mid 80s area wide. This will be about 30 degrees warmer than climatological normals for late December. With the unseasonably warm conditions, breezy winds combined with the dry airmass overhead and dry vegetation, this will increase fire danger concerns Friday and Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Do your part and simply just avoid any outdoor burning! Follow any county burn bans and if you’re grilling/ cooking outside, be mindful of that too!

Santa’s not going to need his coat when visiting southwest Oklahoma or north Texas on Christmas Eve. Overnight temperatures will only fall into the low 50s with light southwest to west winds! Thankfully while Santa’s doing his rounds, he should have no weather worries! As far as Christmas Day goes, it’ll be mild yet unseasonably warm! A cold front that previous weather data showed moving in Friday/ Saturday will likely only enter into northern Oklahoma and wash out. No actual cold air is expected behind this front. Winds will be much lighter on Saturday out of the west at 10 to 15mph. We’ll be cooler don’t get me wrong on Saturday afternoon with highs falling into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Overnight low for the rest of the week will warm into the 40s/50s across Texoma.

Gusty southwest wind will return on Sunday sustained at 15 to 25mph with gusts likely into the 40s. Highs will soar into the 80s again with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday night, a cold front will move in bringing cooler air from the northern/ central Plains. Yes, cooler weather is expected early next week but the question that still remains is how cool that air will be. Right now we’re going with highs into the upper 60s through mid next week.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.