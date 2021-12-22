Expert Connections
Freedom Biker Church hands out Christmas meals

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. - Duncan’s Freedom Biker Church gave out 4,000 Christmas dinners at the Stephens County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.

The dinner has been going out for about 30 years, but this is the second time the church has taken over the event.

Pastor Billy Morgan said they were able to raise all of the needed money within a week and a half after posting about it on Facebook.

They served ham, turkey, mash potatoes, corn, green beans and a dessert.

”This is our passion,” Morgan said. “Our passion is to serve our community. The first year we had about 30 people show up, now I got people running out my ears wanting to volunteer. We’ve got people from other communities and churches that have called and are here helping because they care about their community. It’s not about the church. It’s about serving the community as the body of Christ.”

He hopes the people they fed feed this years Christmas dinner, and said he couldn’t wait to do it again next year.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

