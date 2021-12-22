High-speed chase out of Apache ends in wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A police chase out of Apache ended in a crash Tuesday evening.

It happened before 6 p.m. when police pulled over a driver who was speeding.

But that driver backed into the patrol car before driving off.

OHP joined the chase, which lasted until the driver crashed near the Comanche-Caddo county line.

EMS was called to the scene, but it’s unknown if the driver was injured in the crash.

