Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

New cable, Internet provider coming to Lawton in 2022

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cable and Internet company is hoping to serve customers in the Lawton, Duncan and Chickasha areas starting next year.

Blue Peak will install new infrastructure in Lawton, including 189 miles of cable aerially and 144 miles underground.

Prices range from $50 all the way to $110 based on the speed of service you choose.

According to Assistant District Attorney Gregory Gibson, officials are noticing more technology companies have interest in coming to the area.

“Competition is always good,” Gibson said. “I think it makes everybody a little better, a little sharper and so that will be good for the citizens of Lawton. It’s good to have a company who’s willing to invest $30 million in infrastructure.”

The City of Lawton is working on changes to the cable television ordinance and franchise agreement for the company.

If it’s approved, then the Vice President of Blue Peak expects to start servicing Lawton customers as early as June.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
37-year-old Christina Clark and her daughter Serenity shared a close relationship, texting...
Family mourns loss of Duncan woman, waits to learn cause of death
Lawton Police are trying to find the diver of a truck that flipped over early Tuesday morning.
No one found in car after rollover incident
apache crash and chase
Car crashes after high-speed chase in Apache
If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton...
Lawton Police warn of phone scam

Latest News

Freedom Biker Church hands out meals at Stephens County Fairgrounds in Duncan.
Freedom Biker Church hands out Christmas meals
Oshane Callam
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Omicron variant found in Oklahoma wastewater
Vaccine repackaging could impact veterans