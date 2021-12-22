New cable, Internet provider coming to Lawton in 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cable and Internet company is hoping to serve customers in the Lawton, Duncan and Chickasha areas starting next year.

Blue Peak will install new infrastructure in Lawton, including 189 miles of cable aerially and 144 miles underground.

Prices range from $50 all the way to $110 based on the speed of service you choose.

According to Assistant District Attorney Gregory Gibson, officials are noticing more technology companies have interest in coming to the area.

“Competition is always good,” Gibson said. “I think it makes everybody a little better, a little sharper and so that will be good for the citizens of Lawton. It’s good to have a company who’s willing to invest $30 million in infrastructure.”

The City of Lawton is working on changes to the cable television ordinance and franchise agreement for the company.

If it’s approved, then the Vice President of Blue Peak expects to start servicing Lawton customers as early as June.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.