Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma AG joins new lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates

The newest lawsuit targets vaccine mandates for Head Start programs.
The newest lawsuit targets vaccine mandates for Head Start programs.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s attorney general has joined another lawsuit seeking to block federal vaccine mandates for COVID-19.

The newest lawsuit targets a mandate for Head Start programs.

Oklahoma joined 23 other states in the lawsuit, which was filed by Louisiana’s attorney general.

The mandate requires staff at Head Start and Early Head Start programs to be vaccinated by January, as well as certain youth program personnel at the Department of Defense and staff at Bureau of Indian Affairs-operated schools.

“This unconstitutional mandate for pre-school students, staff, and volunteers will cause mayhem for educators and low-income families in Oklahoma. My office will continue to fight for the rights of Oklahomans and defend the rule of law against the Biden Administration’s burdensome overreach,” said Attorney General John O’Connor.

The attorneys general argue the mandate violates the Congressional Review Act, the Tenth Amendment and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999 among other government acts.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
37-year-old Christina Clark and her daughter Serenity shared a close relationship, texting...
Family mourns loss of Duncan woman, waits to learn cause of death
Lawton Police are trying to find the diver of a truck that flipped over early Tuesday morning.
No one found in car after rollover incident
If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton...
Lawton Police warn of phone scam
Taylor Specht is arrested after he hits officers.
Man charged for hitting officers in Lawton

Latest News

The Caddo County Sheriff's Office said an arsonist was caught on camera Wednesday.
Authorities search for arsonist in Caddo County
The Caddo County Sheriff's Office said an arsonist was caught on camera Wednesday.
Authorities search for arsonist in Caddo County
A small group of Lawton parents will have a chance to get away from their kids this Thursday.
Patterson Center hosting first ever Parents Night Out event
A small group of Lawton parents will have a chance to get away from their kids this Thursday.
Patterson Center hosting first ever Parents Night Out event