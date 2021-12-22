Oklahoma AG joins new lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s attorney general has joined another lawsuit seeking to block federal vaccine mandates for COVID-19.

The newest lawsuit targets a mandate for Head Start programs.

Oklahoma joined 23 other states in the lawsuit, which was filed by Louisiana’s attorney general.

The mandate requires staff at Head Start and Early Head Start programs to be vaccinated by January, as well as certain youth program personnel at the Department of Defense and staff at Bureau of Indian Affairs-operated schools.

“This unconstitutional mandate for pre-school students, staff, and volunteers will cause mayhem for educators and low-income families in Oklahoma. My office will continue to fight for the rights of Oklahomans and defend the rule of law against the Biden Administration’s burdensome overreach,” said Attorney General John O’Connor.

The attorneys general argue the mandate violates the Congressional Review Act, the Tenth Amendment and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999 among other government acts.

