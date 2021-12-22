Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer hit by drunk driver

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A drunk driver hit an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Officer Wednesday morning.

Trooper Preston Cox was not seriously injured when his patrol vehicle was struck by the driver.

Cox was sitting off of the roadway on the outside shoulder of SH-77 and Hefner Road in Oklahoma City monitoring traffic when an intoxicated driver departed the roadway.

