LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after a two-car crash in Lawton Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:15 Wednesday morning near SW 17th and A Ave.

Police on the scene said a white car ran a stop sign and hit a red truck. The driver of the red truck was taken to a hospital.

Their condition is not known at this time.

