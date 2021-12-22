Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI arrests four in murder case

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrest four in connection to the murder of Daniel Aaron.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrest four in connection to the murder of Daniel Aaron.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Four people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a Marine in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said search warrants led to the arrests of Steven Roberts, Virgil Nelson, Larry Ramirez and Conner Buntz.

Roberts and Nelson were arrested for Murder in the First Degree and Ramirez and Buntz were arrested for Accessory After the Fact. All four are members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

According to OSBI, Daniel Aaron was riding his motorcycle in the area of Highway 62 and 3300 Road near Harrah on Sept. 12. He was shot while traveling east on Highway 62.

OSBI said he was transported to the hospital in Midwest City where he died.

The full story can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
37-year-old Christina Clark and her daughter Serenity shared a close relationship, texting...
Family mourns loss of Duncan woman, waits to learn cause of death
Lawton Police are trying to find the diver of a truck that flipped over early Tuesday morning.
No one found in car after rollover incident
apache crash and chase
Car crashes after high-speed chase in Apache
If you have any questions or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Lawton...
Lawton Police warn of phone scam

Latest News

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is hit by a drunk driver.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer hit by drunk driver
The catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device under your vehicle that converts...
Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Lawton
The catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device under your vehicle that converts...
Thieves steal catalytic converters from churches, funeral homes
Blue Peak will install new infrastructure in Lawton, including 189 miles of cable aerially and...
New cable, Internet provider coming to Lawton in 2022