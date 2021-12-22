OSBI arrests four in murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Four people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a Marine in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said search warrants led to the arrests of Steven Roberts, Virgil Nelson, Larry Ramirez and Conner Buntz.

Roberts and Nelson were arrested for Murder in the First Degree and Ramirez and Buntz were arrested for Accessory After the Fact. All four are members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

According to OSBI, Daniel Aaron was riding his motorcycle in the area of Highway 62 and 3300 Road near Harrah on Sept. 12. He was shot while traveling east on Highway 62.

OSBI said he was transported to the hospital in Midwest City where he died.

The full story can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.