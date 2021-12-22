Patterson Center hosting first ever Parents Night Out event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A small group of Lawton parents will have a chance to get away from their kids this Thursday.

The Patterson Center will be hosting a Parents Night Out event on December 23rd.

There’s just a few spots left.

It gives parents a chance to do some last minute Christmas shopping or wrapping, a chance to grab dinner or see a movie without the kids being around.

Parents will be able to drop their kids off in between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

It’s only kids between the ages 6 and 12-years-old.

There will be a number of activities set up for the kids.

”We’re going to baking cookies. We’re going to be doing ceramics, and we might workout a little bit, nah I won’t put the kids through that. We’ll just be doing all kinds of fun holiday activities,” Director Yolonda Allen said.

Anyone interested in signing up can do so at teamsideline.com/Lawton

