Preliminary hearing conference set for Comanche County rape suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A preliminary hearing conference has been set up for a rape suspect in Comanche County.

A warrant was issued in early December for John Seibert, who was charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 14.

According to court documents, the victim said they were sexually abused multiple times over the span of several years.

The warrant was recalled when Seibert was taken into custody on Dec. 7.

He posted $100,000 bond the same day.

His preliminary hearing conference has been set for Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.