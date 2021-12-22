Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a part under your vehicle that could be worth thousands, and thieves are hitting Lawton businesses, churches and even funeral homes and stealing it to make a profit.

The catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device under your vehicle that converts toxic gases into less-toxic pollutants.

And Lawton auto shop owner Thomas Patterson said there’s a reason criminals want it.

“They steal them for the precious metals that are inside of them,” Patterson said. “The platinum, the rhodium and the palladium and some of them. The rhodium’s worth over $2500 or $2600 and it just fluctuates everyday.”

Patterson’s been in business in Lawton for nearly 40 years.

He said every Monday for the last couple months, 6 or 7 people are calling him in need of a replacement or repairs.

For the average Joe, it costs a pretty penny.

“Some of them can be over $6000,” Patterson said. “It depends on what damages they have done underneath there too, like cutting wires and everything like that, especially on the diesel trucks. It’s really bad because them things can cost them $6000 or 7000 to replace them.”

Thieves mostly target box vans for the part because they’re worth over $1400.

Another auto shop owner, Lynn McKenzie, even caught a man in the act of stealing one.

“We’re picking them up all the time,” McKenzie said. “People are stealing them off, they’re cutting them off. We’ve actually had them cut off here. We had to put a fence up because people are coming around here cutting all the stuff off and they’re very expensive and they just keep doing it and doing it.”

It only takes a few minutes to cut it out, and then thieves sell the part to scrap and salvage yards.

“It is a lot of money,” McKenzie said. “When we put one on, some of these are $700 to $800. Some of them are, the diesel ones are over $5000 or $6000 and that comes out of your pocket. Insurance doesn’t pay for stuff like that.”

McKenzie recommends parking your vehicle in a garage or building to avoid becoming a victim of the theft.

He also suggests installing cameras outside to catch criminals.

