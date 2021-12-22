Expert Connections
Vaccine repackaging could impact veterans

(KEYC)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKCVAHCS) will temporarily close their COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the holiday as Pfizer modifies the vaccine vials; making the vaccine easier to store and ship.

Due to the repackaging, supplies of the Pfizer vaccine and Pfizer booster will be limited.

The OKC VAHCS vaccine clinic will close Dec. 27, 2021 through Jan. 4, 2022. The clinic plans to reopen Jan. 5, 2022.

This shortage will not affect the Lawton Outpatient Clinic which provides Veterans with the Moderna vaccine.

Veterans have several options in the community to receive Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines by searching vaccines.gov, texting their ZIP code to 438829 or calling 1-800-232-0233.

