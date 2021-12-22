Expert Connections
Wednesday morning crash shuts down Cache and 38th

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed Wednesday due to a car crash that happened around 8:00 a.m Wednesday morning.

We have received word from Lawton Police that three vehicles were involved and that two people were taken to the hospital. LPD tells us they will have parts of the road going different directions shut down for a while today while they conduct their investigation. So, you’re going to want to try and avoid the area.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

