1,917 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,917 new Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma on Thursday.

There have been 691,282 cases statewide since the pandemic started.

According to OSDH, there are currently 12,491 active cases of the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 22 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma.

So far, 12,348 deaths have been reported in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.