7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather becoming a concern on Christmas Eve and throughout the holiday weekend

By Noel Rehm
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds with developing fog becoming dense for areas mainly along and east of I-44. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s with wind chills in the mid-to-upper 20s by the morning commute.

On Thursday, a surface low/warm front will lift northward across Texoma, which will mark the beginning of a warming trend as temperatures climb into the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

On Christmas Eve, the western half of Texoma is under a Fire Weather Watch where critical fire weather conditions are expected. High temperatures will soar into the low 80s, relative humidity as low as 15% and gusty southwest winds will create an environment that will allow dangerous grass fires to spread rapidly if they breakout. Please use extreme caution if you plan on grilling outdoors and outdoor burning is not recommended. There are several counties across Texoma who are currently under a burn ban.

The heat doesn’t stop there with record high temperatures on the line for Christmas day. The forecast temperature is 79°, with the record high temperature of 76° set back in 2016. Fire weather conditions will remain elevated to near-critical through early next week.

A weak cold front arrives Sunday night and early Monday morning bringing slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to start next week. A stronger cold front moves through early Wednesday morning cooling temperatures off into the upper 50s and low 60s by the middle of next week. This will also be our next chance for a stray shower, which will be confined to the southeastern half of Texoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

