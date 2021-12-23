Expert Connections
Altus Police investigating hit and run

You can reach out to Altus Police at 580-482-4121 or Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a hit and run crash.

The crash, which involved several vehicles, happened Tuesday around 7:39 p.m. in the 100 block of East Tamarack.

Police said a small black car took off from the scene after causing the crash.

While officers have looked over surveillance cameras from the area, they are asking any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

You can reach out to Altus Police at 580-482-4121 or Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS.

