Controlled burns take place on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has conducted a prescribe burn due to possible fire dangers on Friday.

The burn began around 1 p.m. Thursday on the west range.

Its smoke was visible along Highway 62, and in parts of Lawton, Pecan Valley and Cache.

Only 90 acres were burned, but Bobby Klein of Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services said these burns are necessary to help decrease the chance for wildfires on post and beyond.

“Today, the weather’s great for a prescribed burn,” he said. “We are, Fire crews are burning the undergrowth and understory, removing fuel for future purposes to prevent fires from leaving the installation. This happens annually, whenever weather conditions are right.”

Officials on Fort Sill said, they still have at least 20 more burns to fulfill before the end of the year, if the winds allow it.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.