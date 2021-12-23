Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Controlled burns take place on Fort Sill

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has conducted a prescribe burn due to possible fire dangers on Friday.

The burn began around 1 p.m. Thursday on the west range.

Its smoke was visible along Highway 62, and in parts of Lawton, Pecan Valley and Cache.

Only 90 acres were burned, but Bobby Klein of Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services said these burns are necessary to help decrease the chance for wildfires on post and beyond.

“Today, the weather’s great for a prescribed burn,” he said. “We are, Fire crews are burning the undergrowth and understory, removing fuel for future purposes to prevent fires from leaving the installation. This happens annually, whenever weather conditions are right.”

Officials on Fort Sill said, they still have at least 20 more burns to fulfill before the end of the year, if the winds allow it.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Arrest outside Marlow school leads to discovery of $20k scam
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrest four in connection to the murder of Daniel Aaron.
OSBI arrests four in murder case
City of Lawton could sue owner's of private road over maintenance complaints.
City of Lawton to sue private road owners
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is hit by a drunk driver.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer hit by drunk driver
apache crash and chase
Car crashes after high-speed chase in Apache

Latest News

Parts of 38th and Cache road will be closed today due to a car crash
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Lawton car crash identified
Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on Smith Ave.
Lawton fire crews respond to house fire
Fire crews respond to a fire on Douglas Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
More details released in Lawton overnight fires
A car crash on Highway 81 prompted one lane of traffic to be blocked off Thursday afternoon.
Traffic slowed after wreck in Duncan