Fire engulfs home on Douglas Street in Lawton

Lawton Fire Department responds to structure fire on 21st Street and Douglas.
Lawton Fire Department responds to structure fire on 21st Street and Douglas.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews responded to a structure fire on 21st Street and Douglas at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, an abandoned home was fully engulfed in flames.

The structure was considered a total loss and the Lawton fire marshal was called out to investigate the scene.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

