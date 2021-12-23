Fire engulfs home on Douglas Street in Lawton
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews responded to a structure fire on 21st Street and Douglas at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
When crews arrived, an abandoned home was fully engulfed in flames.
The structure was considered a total loss and the Lawton fire marshal was called out to investigate the scene.
