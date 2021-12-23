Fire engulfs home on Douglas Street in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews responded to a structure fire on 21st Street and Douglas at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, an abandoned home was fully engulfed in flames.

The structure was considered a total loss and the Lawton fire marshal was called out to investigate the scene.

