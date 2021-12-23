First Alert Forecast | 12/23AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - North, south, east or west... everyone is seeing a foggy start to this Thursday morning! If you’re heading out for whatever reason- slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you! Visibility is many areas are less than one-quarter mile. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10AM this morning.

The fog should dissipate by late morning as winds around this time will increase slightly. Highs will warm mainly into the 70s with some upper 60s and low 80s being possible from NE to SW. Winds today will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15mph.

By Friday, Christmas Eve, a low pressure system will be moving along the Canadian/ US border. This system won’t impact us directly however indirectly isobars will tighten and winds will increase. Southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts between 30-40mph. In addition to the strong winds, temperatures will soar into the mid 80s area wide. This will be about 20-30 degrees warmer than climatological normals for late December. With the unseasonably warm conditions, breezy winds combined with the dry airmass overhead and dry vegetation, this will increase fire danger concerns Friday and Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Do your part and simply just avoid any outdoor burning! Follow any county burn bans and if you’re grilling/ cooking outside, be mindful of that too! The western half of the viewing area is under a Fire Weather Watch where critical fire weather conditions are expected.

Santa’s likely going to leave his coat in the sleigh when visiting southwest Oklahoma or north Texas on Christmas Eve. Overnight temperatures will only fall into the low 50s with light southwest to west winds! Thankfully while Santa’s doing his rounds, he should have no weather worries! As far as Christmas Day goes, it’ll be mild yet unseasonably warm! A cold front that previous weather data showed moving in Friday/ Saturday will likely only enter into northern Oklahoma and wash out. No actual cold air is expected behind this front. Winds will be much lighter on Saturday out of the west at 10 to 15mph. We’ll be cooler don’t get me wrong on Saturday afternoon with highs falling into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Gusty southwest wind will return on Sunday sustained at 15 to 25mph with gusts likely into the 40s. Highs will soar into the 80s again with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday night, a cold front will move in bringing cooler air from the northern/ central Plains. Yes, cooler weather is expected early next week but the question that still remains is how cool that air will be. Right now we’re going with highs into the upper 60s through mid next week.

Have a good Thursday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

