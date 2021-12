LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire broke out in Lawton around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, there was smoke in the attic of a home on northwest Smith Avenue.

There’s still no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

