Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on northeast 25th Street

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire broke out on northeast 25th street around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Lawton Fire Crews arrived on scene across from the Apache Casino Hotel off Gore Boulevard.

No official word yet if anybody was injured in the fire or what may of caused the incident.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest news and updates.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.