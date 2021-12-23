Expert Connections
Lawton Fire Department responds to house fire on northeast 25th Street

By Xavier McClure
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:07 AM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire broke out on northeast 25th street around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Lawton Fire Crews arrived on scene across from the Apache Casino Hotel off Gore Boulevard.

No official word yet if anybody was injured in the fire or what may of caused the incident.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

